What’s going on in our county jail?
More than two weeks have passed since you published an April 3 report by Lisa Trigg calling attention to the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Vigo County Jail. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed no known cases in the jail at that time, but he underscored the looming threat and fear among inmates and staff: “There is no way to practice social distancing in this jail,” Plasse said. “We don’t have the capacity to separate people.”
Since then, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana state prisons has skyrocketed. This weekend, CBS Sunday Morning dedicated a long segment to “The Coronavirus Crisis Behind Bars.” On April 21, Indiana Department of Corrections reported 221 inmates and 83 staff testing positive for COVID-19. At Westville Correctional Center, positive cases jumped from 7 to 87 in just two days. Data is harder to pin down for county jails, which are notoriously more crowded than state facilities and less equipped to provide health care.
Unfortunately, your April 3 report made our sheriff sound helpless in the face of COVID-19, as if all he can do is order extra cleaning and heighten screening. That is a dangerously incomplete picture of the sheriff’s responsibility and authority. In fact, our sheriff, prosecutor, police department and judges can protect those inside our jails by working together to release inmates to safer environments and bring fewer people to jail in the first place.
Is this happening in Vigo County? I urge the Tribune-Star to find out.
On April 3, all three branches of our state government called on Indiana counties to evaluate their jail populations and release certain low-risk inmates in light of the threat posed by COVID-19. In their letter, the governor, chief justice, House speaker, and Senate pro tem said: “This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it’s a matter of need in a time of widespread public health emergency affecting our entire state, at the local level.”
The ACLU of Indiana has called for counties to follow the advice of health experts and identify other inmates that may be eligible for temporary or permanent release, including those with existing health problems, prisoners near their expected release, or detainees awaiting trial who are held solely because they can’t afford bail. At one point, 90% of Vigo County inmates were in this pretrial category.
Our sheriff, prosecutor, police department and judges wield tremendous power to decide when to lock people up and when to release them. The story of how they’re using this power during a pandemic is playing out right now in Vigo County and the stakes are high.
I urge the Tribune-Star to find and tell this story.
— Emma Crossen, Terre Haute
