Rea Park is a local treasure
Cabin fever? Golf is an ideal sport for getting fresh air while maintaining social distancing. If you play alone or even as part of a foursome, keeping separation is easy. At Rea Park, even groups gathered around the first tee are respectful of proper distancing.
Rea Park (and likely Hulman Links) has gone to great lengths to lower the possibility of infection. Holes on the greens are partly stuffed with Styrofoam, so one never has to touch a flagstick to retrieve a putt. Indeed, fondling a flagstick is not allowed. Golf carts are limited to a single player. The clubhouse is closed to prevent mingling, which means no access to bathrooms. Avoid gulping a giant Slurpee on the way to the course.
Rea Park is in fabulous shape. The fairways and greens are almost flawless. The grounds crew, which is out early every morning, has done an outstanding job. Summer dryness might increase the length of your drives, but the course will never be in better shape than right now.
The staff in the pro shop at Rea Park deserves special recognition. Performing the many duties required to keep a course running is always daunting. Doing so under the conditions imposed by COVID-19 borders on heroic. The staff in the pro shop works hard to accommodate the needs of each player.
Think about treating your cabin fever with a golf outing. Regardless of your score, you can feel good about supporting Rea Park. The course is a treasure that Terre Haute cannot afford to lose.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Great support in tough times
As the owners of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, we recently had the honor of assisting the family of John A. Schoffstall in their time of need.
We would like to take the time to thank all of the people and organizations that helped us lay John to rest, with honor and respect.
Our staff. John Fitzpatrick, Richard Mott, Bill Earls, Annie Williams, Pat Voils, Kaleb Edmondson and Breanne Newton. Our extra helpers, Vance Edmondson and Brody Edmondson. We could not do what we do on a daily basis without these fine people.
Assisting with services was Supporting Heroes and City of Terre Haute Fire Department, who went above and beyond. All the firefighters, who stood watch 24 hours a day until John was laid to rest. Most of them standing at attention for a two-hour shift, without hesitation. Glen Hall and Mike Odum from the City of Terre Haute Fire Department. These men made themselves available to us and provided us with the upmost support. Mic Orman, for providing a portrait of John. The Vigo County School Corp., West Vigo High School and Principal Ryan Easton. We called Mr. Easton and asked if we could use the parking lot at the high school and without hesitation he said yes, followed by, and whatever else you need. Pastor Chris Wilbur, Pastor Bob Roush and Chaplain Gary Foust. Terre Haute Wilbert Burial Vault Company and the Puttmann family. All of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with traffic and procession. Frank and Peggy Shattuck, for providing additional parking.
Thank you to the community for showing such support to the Schoffstall family. We, at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, live and work in our little community. We aren’t just serving families, we are serving our friends and neighbors. We thank you all for the support you have all given us during this time and on a daily basis.
— Jeff and Michelle Edmondson, Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
West Terre Haute
We need our Postal Service
I agree with George Gilder (Wall Street Journal) that … “a global depression could cost more lives than coronavirus.” He added that a practical, optimistic politician like Mr.Trump is the right man to make tough choices.
Now, however, President Trump is alleged to have vetoed the $13 billion grant to sustain postal services. Rumor has it that Mr. Bezos’ Amazon connection angers Mr. Trump. But our president must be practical.
We need postal service — it is consistently on task for prescriptions, clothes, or a sailboat. The USPS is there for your delivery. Save our USPS.
— Carole Varner, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.