Taking a stand on Earth Day
In April 2017, I attended the People’s Climate March in Washington, DC. In the midst of 200,000 people, I marched in support of our government and country moving forward with real climate action. While I understand that the Earth Day march that EARTHlings is hosting this week may not reach that level (we live in a town of 70,000), whatever the size of the demonstration, it is sure to help make a difference and spread awareness about the climate crisis.
The collective organization of environmental activist children, EARTHlings, is organizing the march for today in order to spread awareness about both our group and the environmental crises we are experiencing due to human-caused climate change. As a member of the EARTHlings, I have taken part in many activities to spread awareness about what we are facing and how we must change.
We engage in a demonstration every Friday known as “Fridays for Future,” which aims at general conscious-raising about the climate crisis. We have worked with the Vigo County School Corp. on including climate education in not just the science curriculum but in other parts of the everyday education that children such as myself experience. Our work with the mayor and City Council is perhaps the most notable of our accomplishments, as we were able to pass a climate resolution last August to make our city more environmentally conscious and sustainable.
Even if the EARTHlings climate march isn’t quite as large as the 2017 People’s Climate March, I would like to invite everyone to join us today to make this march the biggest in Terre Haute’s history. It begins at 3:30 p.m. at the downtown library. We hope to see you there.
— Diarmuid Corcoran, Terre Haute
Getting away with overcharges
Recently, I was told my tests at a local hospital were covered, as I would not have agreed to it otherwise. After receiving a hefty bill “not covered” by Medicare and Champ VA, I contacted the hospital where they found several discrepancies, reducing the amount by $53.
They would not take monthly payments on the reduced amount, only on the original amount. Little wonder no one wants to go to a hospital for anything.
How many people simply just pay the bill, while Medicare and hospitals overcharge and get away with it?
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
