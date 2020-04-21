Motorcoach industry needs federal support
We humbly submit this letter to the editor on behalf of the Indiana motorcoach industry, which has been decimated by COVID-19 with no federal help despite the essential services we provide to the citizens and visitors in Indiana.
This is an open letter to the Indiana congressional delegation:
We are Indiana’s motorcoach industry. We are family and independently owned businesses you represent, transporting 2.4 million residents, tourists and children annually across the region. We connect our rural towns to urban centers. we are visible in every community and vital to America’s transportation network.
Before COVID-19, we employed 1,011 hard-working individuals across Indiana and contributed $157 million in economic revenue. Like many transportation industries, that has all changed and virtually every bus company across America has stopped operating. We support the public health restrictions put in place to help flatten the spread of COVID-19, but when people emerge from this crisis, we want our employees to have jobs and bring visitors back here. But today, our future is very uncertain.
Before Congress left Washington, D.C., for a one-month hiatus they passed a $2 trillion aid package to help large and small business. That package included nearly $100 billion for every mode of passenger transportation (airlines, Amtrak, transit) except for private buses. Our voice in Congress was ignored, leaving our industry and our employees on the side of the road.
As the federal government focuses on recovery, we urge you to remember that we bring your constituents to work; your kids on school trips; we take your church groups on tours; and we drive tourism in our state … literally. We connect America. If we go away, those experiences go away. We need your support now.
— Ron Bast,
Cardinal Charters & Tours
— Tiana Davis,
Celebrity Charter Services LLC
— Paul Davis, EAC Shuttle
— Shannon Kaser,
Royal Excursion
— Charles Beckwith,
Turner Coaches
— Ken Carter, Advanced Limousines
And the entire Indiana motorcoach industry
Solution for our failing system
This coronavirus pandemic has thoroughly tested the U.S. medical care system. No vaccine, no proven medications, only voluntary quarantines (i.e. staying home recommendations), expensive testing which violates quarantine without house calls, and extremely invasive ventilators.
Our “advanced” medical care system of uncoordinated private and public hospitals, AMA (American Medical Association) profiteering, parasitic health insurance companies, and big pharmaceutical prices are failing to protect us. Even the very rich are not safe from being infected by the rest of us. No celebration of individual heroics and/or condemnation of individual villains will change this failing system.
Socialist Medicare for All, paid for by expropriating adequate funds from upper classes of the wealthiest 1 percent, is the solution. It can be done by taxes or the direct nationalization of their banks. If it comes to an armed majority forcing it upon an armed privileged minority, so be it. Amen.
— Thomas Morgan, Montezuma
State should do more for voters
Voters in Marion County will have an advantage over all other voters in the state in the upcoming June 2 primary. They are automatically receiving absentee ballot applications in the mail that will facilitate the process for Marion County voters to vote safely from home.
While all voters in the state are eligible to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, if you live outside of Marion County, you are left to fend for yourself. As a voter outside of Marion County, you will need to learn about the process, locate the application online, download it, complete it, and return it to your county election office.
Why is this happening? Lack of leadership on the part of Secretary of State Connie Lawson means that not all voters will have the same opportunity to vote.
She is putting the lives of poll workers and voters in jeopardy by not helping voters to vote safely from home in the upcoming election.
There is money available to help counties better serve voters by making vote by mail more available but Secretary Lawson is spending money on PPE. In addition, there could very well be a shortage of willing poll workers: this will in turn lead to extremely long lines at any polls open on Election Day.
In short, Secretary Lawson is failing Indiana voters.
Secretary Lawson could direct all of the county clerks to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters but she has not.
She could spend more money helping counties to handle an increase in mailed ballots but she has not.
She could give all registered Hoosier voters the equal opportunity to vote but she has not.
Secretary Lawson’s legacy will be that she denied all registered voters in Indiana an equal opportunity to vote in the 2020 elections.
— Barbara Tully, president, Indiana Vote By Mail, indianavotebymail.org
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.