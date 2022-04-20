Willing to pay for improved schools
I am for the school referendum because I want my county to have good public schools and I am willing to pay to support them. By voting yes on this referendum, we citizens will act responsibly. We will make it possible to repair and replace worn-out high schools and follow an adequate maintenance plan for elementary and middle schools.
I am willing to pay a little more in property taxes so that our high schools can have enough outlets wiring for all the electronics that the people who built the schools back in the ‘70s couldn’t imagine.
I am willing to pay to have healthy ventilation and heat and A/C that work. Now, some classrooms are cold in winter and hot in summer, and some are the other way around.
I’m willing to pay for natural light. Back when the schools were built, they didn’t have double-pane thermal windows, and some theorists thought windows were just distracting, so they built schools with lots of rooms with no windows at all; now we know that natural light and an outside view actually help students learn better — and help prevent depression.
I am willing to pay for well-equipped agriculture classrooms so our schools can teach students who want to be great farmers. For the best rooms for other career education. For the best science and technology labs. For great spaces for our schools’ great art and music programs. And for enough space for all the kids to each lunch comfortably.
My own kids won’t get to use any of this stuff. One already graduated, and the other is a sophomore. But I will benefit because the community will benefit from having better-educated kids and, I hope, from having people move to town because our public schools are great.
Our public schools belong to all of us. And sometimes we all have to pay to improve our schools and keep them in good condition.
Vote “yes” on May 3.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Help us fight for our future
I am Leif Speer, a fifth-grader at Dixie Bee Elementary School and a representative for EARTHlings (Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute). I joined EARTHlings because I need to fight for our futures.
The way I see it, if we do nothing about climate change, all the work we put into school, all the work we put into college, that will all be worthless. We need to fight for our futures; the adults of this world are not doing anything, so we need to.
I spend my days fighting for climate, but that is not why I am here today. I am here to ask you to do one thing, to try to help our climate. EARTHlings are planning a march on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, and we would like you to come. We will march from the library to the courthouse and then to downtown. We will gather at 3:30 p.m. and be done by 5:30 pm. We hope to see you there to help us fight for our futures.
— Leif Speer, Terre Haute
Recycling best Earth Day gift
We all know how it feels to see a local beach or park filled with litter. But the eyesore is just the tip of the iceberg.
Consider a littered can. Aluminum is made from bauxite ore. Bauxite is harvested from open-faced strip mines. The process of harvesting the ore kicks up a cloud of red dust that kills nearby vegetation, ruining the livelihood of farmers in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.
After the bauxite is harvested, it needs to be processed to form the can. The aluminum production process releases PFCs — gasses with a global warming potential up to 9,200 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Aluminum can production also emits twice as much carbon dioxide as a plastic bottle. According to Keep America Beautiful’s litter survey, aluminum cans are littered nearly five times as often as plastic water bottles.
If that littered can never sees the inside of a recycling bin, all that pollution will have been generated for one single beverage. But, if the can is properly recycled, it can be reshaped to live another life. With recycling, single-use products are actually multi-use.
Ensuring that every can or bottle is recycled is the best gift you can give the planet this Earth Day.
— James Bowers, Managing director, Campaign for Recycling Awareness (RecyclingFacts.com)
Schools plan is for the children
In January 2022, it was exciting to hear so many people speak passionately at the School Board meeting in favor of a capital referendum for Vigo County schools and for the community. I was pleased that our Vigo County School Board voted 6-0 to support a comprehensive facilities plan to build new academic spaces at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo Middle/High Schools while renovating other co-curricular spaces at each site.
The Tribune-Star has communicated about many of the troubling facility issues at the high schools like our roof drains failing, our chillers needing to be replaced, our temperature control systems needing updating, our plumbing problems needing addressed, and the list goes on. Yes, these facility issues are very real challenges now in our high schools and WVMS.
However, the main reason we need to support the comprehensive facilities plan is for our children. This is not a referendum question vote about our buildings but a referendum question vote about our children. Our students need improved and up-to-date facilities and newer technologies in order to acquire a better education. Our classrooms and other building spaces need to be designed intentionally to meet the educational needs of our students
Our community needs to support the referendum to help our children and the generations that follow them to prepare for the future. Our students need to be ready to engage and work successfully in our community. We must prepare them for the college and career challenges of tomorrow, and they need our help.
Please vote “yes” on May 3 to the school referendum question to support our students, our schools and our community.
— Ryan Easton, principal, West Vigo Middle/High School
Gender should be a clear distinction
Gender?
What is the problem?? This transgender sports situation, you know, who is allowed to be in a sports event, depending on whether the athlete wants to be female or male today and be different tomorrow, can be easily solved. The block or square on a birth certificate, sex or gender, is pretty clear, it’s filled in, male or female. This should be the guide for sports participation.
When the sports event is clearly defined, such as girls swim meet, the birth certificate should be the guide — female, you race, male you do not. We are all born male or female, not what you think you want to be later in life. By the way, this is also who God intended us to be as humans when we were conceived, female or male. It could not be any plainer.
— Chris S. Wood, Brazil
Democracy missing in law-making action
Groups of old white men in state capitals and Washington, D.C., passing laws to govern what a woman may do with her own body is not a democracy. Let them endure nine months of pregnancy, suffer the pain of childbirth and diaper the babies.
Then they can vote.
— Joyce L. Hamilton, West Terre Haute
