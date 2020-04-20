A company committed to its customers
At Indiana American Water, we are driven by the critical role we play in your daily lives and for many essential jobs like health care, emergency response, food preparation, sanitation and more. We want you to know we remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities we serve.
With so much on people’s minds at this time, your water service doesn’t have to be one of them. Our dedicated employees continue to monitor water quality and work hard to deliver clean, safe, reliable water service. If a water main breaks, we’ll fix it.
Many of our team members are working double duty, taking care of you, our customers, as well as their own families. I am proud to work with each of our team members rising to this challenge. Many of you also want to show your gratitude for their commitment. We appreciate this but ask that you adhere to social distancing when you see our folks working. If you would like to show your appreciation, feel free to visit us on Facebook or Twitter (@inamwater).
Also, so that water continues to flow to homes and businesses, we’ve suspended shut offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. We have also suspended late fees until further notice and are working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs.
American Water has also donated $300,000 to the American Water Charitable Foundation to support a new community-focused COVID-19 Response Fund for local 501(c)(3) organizations in response to the coronavirus public health emergency. In addition, American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation contributed $100,000 to Feeding America to support food banks across the country.
Your health and safety are our priority. Please stay home, stay safe and know we’re on the job providing clean, safe, reliable water and wastewater service. For more information and updates on Indiana American Water’s response to COVID-19, please visit indianaamwater.com or follow us on Facebook, and Twitter.
— Matt Prine, president
Indiana American Water
Greenwood
