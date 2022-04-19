Choice is about future, not past
Hi, I’m “Bob” (indulge me for a moment).
I own a small manufacturing/sales/service/Internet based/warehouse/etc. business. I’m thinking of moving my business (or opening a new branch) to your community. I want my current, and future, employees to be happy and willing to settle in our new location. Additionally, I want our new home town to have a solid base of well-educated, hard-working individuals from which to pull future employees.
My choices have been narrowed to town “A”, a moderately sized city of around 60,000 people that has decided not to invest in its dilapidated educational institutions, and town “B”, which has chosen to invest in its schools.
Since happy employees make my business profitable and easier to manage, which town am I going to choose? It’s really a no-brainer, common-sense economic decision.
In all seriousness, those who worry about past mismanagement and poor maintenance of our schools miss the point. While their argument may have merit, this vote is about the future and not the past. A “no” vote on May 3 will only accelerate Vigo County’s continued decline. When looking at the educational investments made by our surrounding counties, decisions like the one above (not to mention the movement of young families out of our area) will go against Vigo County at an accelerating rate.
Please join me May 3 in casting a vote to give Vigo County an economic leg up. Please vote “yes” for Vigo schools.
— Ross Cadick, Social studies teacher, Terre Haute North
Vigo High School
Facilities plan worthy of support
As a longtime community resident in Terre Haute, I would like to express my support for the upcoming referendum that will be placed on the election ballot on May 3, 2022. I read in the newspaper about the many community meetings that took place in which parents, grandparents and other individuals voiced their support for new and renovated school buildings. I appreciated the fact that the school corporation took the time to have these meetings and to get so much feedback from community residents about the future of the school corporation.
Like many of the community residents at those meetings, I am supportive of a comprehensive plan to improve facilities in the school corporation. I like the idea of building new academic facilities and renovating non-classroom facilities at Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo, and West Vigo High Schools at the same time. I also like the idea of being able to improve and maintain the elementary and middle schools during the time that we are constructing the three high schools.
I do not have a child in the school corporation right now. However, I am a property owner and understand the importance of having good schools. When people are deciding where to relocate, the quality of the school corporation is important. We compare well with other urban districts in our academics, thanks to our excellent teachers and parents who work with their children at home. We also need to be competitive with our facilities to attract more students to our district and more families to our community.
Please join me in voting “yes” to the referendum on May 3.
— Mike Holmes, Terre Haute
Vote ‘yes’ for our community future
I am pleased that the Vigo County Board of School trustees has unanimously approved to pursue a $260 million building referendum that includes new academic facilities and renovated non-academic facilities for North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools.
The referendum will be on the May 3, 2022, election ballot. Over 30 people spoke in favor of Option 2 at the January school board meeting, and this option will enable all three high schools to be constructed at the same time if voters approve the referendum. In addition, funds will remain available to ensure that our elementary and middle schools continue to receive needed facility upgrades.
Improving and adding innovation to high school facilities and keeping the other facilities in good repair are important for the future of our community. Having better school facilities enables our community to remain competitive in economic development to improve population growth and attract and keep people in our area. When our economy does well, our business do well, our property values do well, and our community remains a healthy place to live and work.
I urge you to vote “yes” to the referendum question on the May 3 ballot.
— Rick Burger, Terre Haute
EARTHlings will observe Earth Day
The EARTHlings, Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute, are hosting an Earth Day march on April 22, and we ask you to join us.
The EARTHlings want to spread awareness about climate change, and we are doing it in many ways. It has only been about two years since the EARTHlings began, and we have already accomplished so much. We have spoken to the School Board on various occasions, and after speaking to the department of education, we have decided that changing the curriculum of our school books must include information on climate change.
We want to take that further, but we first need to spread awareness to let people know what the problem is. The Earth Day march will include speakers to talk about climate change. We urge you to join us at 3:30 at the library April 22.
— Ayush Bhattacharyya, Seventh grade, Honey Creek Middle School
