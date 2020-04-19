Voters entitled to service from clerk
It is outrageous that our own Vigo County Clerk has stated that it would be illegal and unethical to mail absentee voter applications to Vigo County voters. We are the people who pay his salary, and he is supposed to be serving us. Right now, the service we need is support and guidance in voting by mail. Mr. Brad Newman is failing us in this regard.
To be clear: Mailing absentee voter applications to voters is not the same as mailing actual ballots to them. It is simply the first step in the process of obtaining a mail-in ballot — a step that many voters may not be aware they need to take.
We don’t know for sure how COVID-19 will play out. And while we hope for the best, we should prepare for the worst. When election day finally arrives on June 2, it may still be unsafe to go out. By then it will be too late to do it right. The more votes that are cast by mail, the fewer people who will be put at risk. It’s just that simple.
The best way for our community to hold a successful election is to decrease the size of crowds on election day while still working to reach record voter participation. This is crucial not only for the safety of voters but for the safety of poll workers. The Clerk’s number one priority right now should be to get as many people as possible to vote by mail.
Mailing all registered Vigo County voters an absentee ballot application would be one step toward achieving this goal. Mr. Todd Nation’s suggestion (in a Flashpoint essay published in the Tribune-Star on Monday) is not only legal and ethical, it’s the very essence of public service.
Mr. Newman would do well to remember the “service” part of his job. Taxpayers deserve it.
— Pat Goodwin, Terre Haute
Thanks to all our hospice volunteers
April 19-25, 2020, is National Volunteer Appreciation Week. Hospice of the Wabash Valley and The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our volunteer team. The value of hospice volunteers cannot be overstated as they have a tremendous impact on the lives of the patients they serve, the hospice team of which they are a part and the families and friends of the terminally ill.
Our volunteers provide important services to our organization and the people we serve. Whether it’s providing companionship to a patient in the final months and weeks of life, sewing lap blankets or bears, offering support to family members and caregivers, helping with office work, helping with community outreach and fundraising, or serving on our board of directors, the contributions of our volunteers are essential to the important work and services provided. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, there are more than 430,000 trained volunteers working to support the work of our nation’s hospices and patients and families they serve by giving more than 19 million hours every year.
National Volunteer Week is a time to recognize and celebrate all volunteers (regardless of the organization they give their time to) who share their time and talents in our community as well as in communities across our great nation. Thank you, volunteers — every moment makes a difference.
If you would like to learn more about Hospice of the Wabash Valley or The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care or to get information on becoming a volunteer, please call our office at (812)234-2515 or visit our website www.myhospicevna.org.
— Julie McBride, Hospice of the Wabash Valley
Give ‘Shoe’ a try
Among this writer’s favorite daily comic strips is “Shoe,” which began in 1977, about a motley crew of newspaper employees and the residents of their town, all of whom are portrayed as talking birds. The strip sometimes pokes fun at a variety of political and social issues of the day. Portrayed as anthropomorphized varieties of birds (osprey, skylark, gull, loon, vulture, etc.), the characters reside in trees in the fictional town of Treetops, East Virginia. The title character is a purple martin named Martin “Shoe” Shoemaker, the cigar-smoking editor of The Treetops Tattler-Tribune.
If you like a quick dose of humor to get your day started, perhaps over a mug of coffee, this writer suggests you give “Shoe” a try, which can be accessed daily on your computer at: www.gocomics.com/shoe.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
