Pandemic changed our lives forever
I am always slightly amused by the “calls to normal” echoing around, and even finding their way to the front page of the Tribune-Star, Thursday, March 25, 2021: “Mask mandate’s end divides residents.” While the longing for normal may be forefront for so many, it is a fool’s wish to continue on the path. It seems as though some, if not a few, but a couple more, people have expressed their longing to return to “normal.”
Notwithstanding the over 500,000 people who will never be able to return. Nor their families and friends who grieve over the loss, their unexpected loss. If history can teach us anything, which according to some it cannot or has already, it reminds us that we are moving forward through time. Nostalgia is merely a state of mind, a remembrance of things past.
I am ever so mindful of the words of a past statesman, Abraham Lincoln, in his annual remarks to the Congress, on Dec. 1, 1862, where he so eloquently stated that “we must rise — with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.” While the circumstances were different between now and then, the ideas should resonate with us all.
To continue to find fault with what was done, we should be looking forward. Following the guidance of the health professionals places us ready to think new, and act accordingly. To discount the evidence flies against all known logic. While this past year has been for some inconvenient, it has given me an opportunity to pause, reflect and be thankful and ever so grateful for the essential freedom of life.
Simply put, we cannot return to normal. Some continue to live lives surrounded by fear, some by hate, some by indifference and some by intolerance. Let us remember and let us learn. That should be our aim, our aspiration, and above all, our hope made real. Our lives were forever changed with this most recent pandemic. Those few who survived the first pandemic, only to face this most recent one, should serve as beacons for us to all remember that things will never, ever, be as they were. We can only hope and pray to learn from past events, and make things better today.
— Dr. David M. Peter, Terre Haute
Odd threats from ‘Moscow’ Mitch
I find it hilarious that Senate minority leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell is threatening the Democrats with “a scorched Earth” if they eliminate the filibuster.
We have already put up with his do-nothing so-called “leadership.” Why does he think threats to America with what he’s already done scares anybody?
— John Garner, Terre Haute
