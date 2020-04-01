Life skills are all important lessons
Reflect back to your time in high school … What do you remember? Do you remember your math classes and every theorem? Perhaps your biology class and all the steps of photosynthesis?
Or instead to do you recall memories spent in a cooking course or child development where you had opportunities to develop skills applicable to most individuals’ lives?
Our future children (and future leaders) in Indiana are having these opportunities pulled away from them, as the Indiana State Board of Education approved the elimination of funds toward foundation courses including Nutrition and Wellness, Interpersonal Relationships, Child Development, Adult Roles and Responsibilities, and more.
While the executive director of the Governors Workforce Cabinet, P.J. McGrew, said that “[i]t was not meant to devalue any of th[e] courses” the funding cut surely does not encourage school corporations to continue providing them to their students. These courses prepare students for higher-level courses and provide them valuable employment and life skills.
Despite the approval of funding cuts, many Indiana State Board members believe that there is “potential loss in important life skills education that could serve families and communities beyond the … identified career pathway,” just as one might expect.
We must call upon ourselves to see to it that these skills are still being taught within our school systems. This can be accomplished by volunteers sharing their trades and times with students or community members donating supplies that can be used such as fabrics and foods or even funds. Outside of sharing time and monetary donations, I challenge you to vote with our students in mind, as they will be the future of our society.
I would say the future leaders of America should have a basic understanding of a calorie or how to hold a baby before they are responsible for all of us, wouldn’t you?
— Elizabeth Beeman, student, Indiana State University
Future family and consumer sciences educator
The answer to crisis is prayer
We receive updates and advice every day concerning the coronavirus pandemic. There’s one very important piece of advice I haven’t heard: Pray.
The President should declare a national day for praying about the coronavirus and its victims. Pray for a cure and for economic recovery.
I believe the governor should do the same for Indiana. Prayer changes things.
God wants to bless His children and He has blessed the USA. He will do it again if His people will humble themselves and pray.
Wash your hands — and pray.
— Connie (Flesher) Poehlein, RN, Shelburn
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.