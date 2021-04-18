Confused about law? Then read it
There continues to be the usual distribution of misinformation and outright falsehoods by those supporting the previous occupant of the Oval Office concerning supposed “fraud” in the last election and about certain legislation that heralds a rebirth of the Jim Crow era, such as the bill recently signed into law by Governor Kemp in Georgia.
In his letter of April 3, 2021, Mr. Walt Conner seems to be under the impression that previous writers have intentionally misrepresented the content of the Georgia law, SB 202. However, having read the actual document, I believe that it is Mr. Conner who stands to be corrected.
Section 5 of the bill removes the Secretary of State — who is directly elected by the citizens of Georgia — from the position of chair of the state election board, replacing the Secretary with a chair appointed by the General Assembly. Sections 6 and 7 allow for local election officials to be removed on a whim by the members of the General Assembly and replaced by their own appointees. Since this effectively removes local control from elections, I could foresee that it could be used by the party with a majority in the statehouse — in Georgia, the former Republican Party — to interfere with elections in heavily Democratic areas.
But the heart of Mr. Conner’s complaint was the supposed misrepresentation of what this law says concerning providing water and food to those who are waiting in line to vote. In Section 33, lines 1873 — 1875 on page 73, the bill clearly states, “… nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector.” Note this does not say political candidates or their operatives. It says “any person.” Period.
Please do not take my word for it. You can access a copy of SB 202 through the state of Georgia’s official website. Download it and read it for yourself.
Many devout individuals and religious organizations are already making plans to bring water and nourishment to those standing in long lines, particularly in minority communities. This reflects the teachings of Jesus in Matthew 25. I do not know what faith, if any, Mr. Conner professes, but I would hope that in this Easter season he might open his heart to the truth and develop a sense of compassion for his fellow human beings.
— Christopher Gadberry, Sullivan
