Let’s make an in investment in education
As the principal at Terre Haute North Vigo, I was pleased to attend the January School Board meeting with such a large crowd of community members and speak in favor of a comprehensive capital improvement plan for all schools in Vigo County. From teachers, parents, business groups, taxpayer association and multiple community groups, it was encouraging to hear so many people advocate for a referendum in May to address school facility concerns and economic and quality workforce needs as well.
Our high schools have very real facilities issues that certainly need addressed. With our three aging facilities comes the need for frequent and costly maintenance repairs. Our school has plumbing problems daily, and recently a small drip from our leaky roof turned into a waterfall in the hallway. One day our students have to wear shorts and T-shirts in the middle of winter while the next day they need heavy coats, due to HVAC/air quality issues. Classrooms are small, science labs are inadequate, lighting is poor, music and art facilities are outdated, collaborative spaces for group projects are non-existent, and safety and security measures need enhanced.
We need to make an investment in our students. We want students to have pride in their schools and to look forward to coming to school each day. We also need to make an investment in our community. We want citizens to have pride in an educational system that adds to the health of our community.
Please join me in voting YES to the referendum question on May 3.
— Steve Joseph, Principal, Terre Haute North Vigo
An opportunity to support public education
My name is Matthew Higgins and I am a relatively new teacher here in Vigo County. A native of Bedford, I did not have the privilege of being raised here, but I fell in love with this community almost immediately upon my arrival. I attended Indiana State University and participated in the greatest education program in the State of Indiana and began my career optimistic about making a lasting positive impact on this community.
Making my start as a substitute teacher, I found a position that fit my skill set and I was fortunate enough to be hired for a full-time position that I proudly maintain to this day. Indeed, it is my goal to remain dedicated to this position for the foreseeable future.
I am exceedingly grateful for the opportunities that I already have to mold the minds of our future citizens. So as I begin my career here in Vigo County, it is my wish to do anything in my power to improve upon the sturdy foundation of public education that we have here locally. I believe that we, as Vigo County voters, have a momentous opportunity to dramatically improve our facilities that will unquestionably have a life-changing positive impact on so many of our youth for generations to come. Updated facilities indicate to our students that we adults feel that an investment in them is a worthwhile venture. And likewise, outdated facilities send the message that an investment in them is not worth the cost. I feel that it is our responsibility to provide for them not only the resources to pursue any and all passions they may have, but also to provide them with the sense of our belief in their unlimited potential.
The greatest obstacle that I see in students’ success in the classroom is not what textbook we use, or not fully utilizing the newest note-taking strategy. Without pause, I would argue that the greatest barrier to students accomplishing their full potential is the absence of a robust system of support that displays adults’ uncompromising confidence in their success.
I think that the referendum scheduled for May 3, 2022, presents Vigo County citizens with a tremendous opportunity to show generations of students that their future matters to us and fill them with a sense of assurance that their goals are within reach. Let us not allow this opportunity slip through our fingers. Vote “yes” on May 3 and take pride in your contribution to this noble effort.
— Matthew Higgins, Terre Haute
Invest in our schools’ future
I am voting “yes” for the school referendum. I am 83 years old and my kids and grandkids have already gone through the school system. So, why do I care?
Many years ago, when I worked for a national public accounting firm, I was involved in the site-selection process for three manufacturing firms. The quality of the local schools was a top priority for all three. I think it is even more important today. We need to attract new businesses and retain what we have to mitigate future tax increases.
County expenses will keep increasing. Bringing in new businesses will increase our assessed value and reduce the need for future tax increases. Think long term, folks. We owe our students decent facilities. We are spending more to handle our “crap” than the amount requested in the school referendum. I know that you did not have a choice on the sewage plant construction and upgrades, but don’t you think that our kids are more important than our “crap”?
— Bob Murray, Terre Haute
A week to honor all the volunteers
This is National Volunteer Week. Hospice of the Wabash Valley and The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our volunteer team. The value of hospice volunteers cannot be overstated as they have a tremendous impact on the lives of the patients they serve, the hospice team of which they are a part and the families and friends of the terminally ill. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
Our volunteers provide important services to our organization and the people impacted by a life-limiting illness to live as fully as possible. Whether it’s providing companionship to a patient in the final months and weeks of life, sewing lap blankets or prayer bears, offering support to family members and caregivers, helping with office work, helping with community outreach and fundraising, or serving on our board of directors, the contributions of our volunteers are essential to the important work and services provided. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, there are more than 430,000 trained volunteers working to support the work of our nation’s hospices and the patients and families they serve by giving more than 19 million service hours every year.
National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to honor the impact of all those who do good in our communities and Celebrate All Volunteers (regardless of the organization they give their time to) who share their time and talents in our community as well as in communities across our great nation! They’re an inspiration to all to make a difference by volunteering.
You can learn more about volunteering with Hospice of the Wabash Valley or The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care by calling our office at (812) 234-2515 or by visiting our website — VNA & Hospice of the Wabash Valley (myhospicevna.org).
— Julie McBride, Volunteer Coordinator
Hospice of the Wabash Valley
Open your eyes to what’s going on
Thanks, Mr. Wilkinson, for my fist laugh for the day. I truly enjoy laughing at your rebuttal letters. Might want to take off your Democratic rose-colored glasses and see what the rest of us see. Maybe try fact-checking what you write and quit watching the newscasts you watch. The rest of us see what is going on, it’s not the world as you see it. But that’s what’s so great about this country, we can say what we want, have different outlooks on every subject, and write letters to the editor expressing said opinions, at least for now.
Maybe I will give you points for some things you say, but in our household we are seeing higher prices on everything we buy, no matter what it is. Gas prices are going higher, we have shortages, try buying another car, it goes on and on. So excuse me if I totally disagree with your opinion. We will see how you feel after Biden is out of office.
Hopefully, we still have our freedom, free speech and democracy.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.