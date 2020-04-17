Great memories from T-S sports
I’ve really enjoyed the high school sports articles you’ve published recently regarding teams/players from Terre Haute High Schools during the 1950s. They bring back a lot of memories when I played for Clinton High School during that time. It was always a real challenge to compete against the Terre Haute schools and many of the outstanding athletes that they had, sometimes in three different sports.
Some that I recall: Arley, Harley and Uncle Harold Andrews, Jerry Sturm, Jack Smith and Bill Bolk (Gertsmeyer), Terry Dischinger, Charlie and Bobby Kehrt, Jim Waugh and Dick Ballinger (Garfield), Lloyd Robbs (Wiley), Jim Harkness (State High) and Bob Crick (Sullivan).
Since there wasn’t class sports back then, the WIC (Western Indiana Conference) was a very difficult conference comprised of Gertsmeyer, Garfield, Wiley, State High, Brazil, Sullivan, Linton, Dugger and Clinton. Dugger, Linton, and State High competed in two of three sports. This conference, essentially, consisted of large, medium and small schools. Contrary to what one might expect, the Terre Haute schools didn’t always dominate. As opposed to today’s Class System, we always played before large crowds. For example, we played Garfield, in 1954, at Memorial Stadium and it was packed. It helped that we were both undefeated at the time. Garfield won that one.
However, one of my fondest sports memories occurred Feb. 5, 1954, when the Clinton Wildcats defeated the number-one ranked and undefeated Gertsmeyer Black Cats, 37-35, on a last-second shot by George Domeika. It’s considered the greatest upset in Clinton High history. I don’t recall that Tech lost another game until they were defeated by Milan in the state finals.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Arley Andrews started the game but left early because of an injury. It was the largest crowd to ever attend a game at the Clinton gym The fire marshal turned people away. What a game. As a sidebar, a week later we were brought back to earth. The headline in the Indianapolis News sports section read: “Giant Killers Coming To Town”! Indianapolis Howe beat us by 20. The Howe gym was packed to the rafters — a life lesson in sports. However, we”ll never forget Feb. 5, 1954.
Members of the Wildcat team that night were, also, multi-sport athletes. They were George Domeika, Stan Ferrare, Bob Burton, Chuck Schelsky (the uncle of the current Parke Heritage Park Coach), Jack Lucas and myself. What a fantastic effort my teammates displayed that night. Mr. Bob Burton was our great coach and had a great game plan for the Black Cats.
Keep up the great articles, Trib-Star. They’re very enjoyable during this very trying period of time.
— Gerry Dick, Class of ‘56, Clinton High School
Criticizing Trump U.S. strains unity
King Trump, Dictator and Divider Donald, just three of the attacks on the President on one page of the Tribune-Star’s letters to the editor on April 16, 2020. He is none of those to the degree that he is maligned in this newspaper and in the media.
Every president or any other elected official evokes praise and criticism, but the extreme in either direction strangles unity, especially during this crucial time in all of our lives.
— Jean Mausel, Terre Haute
