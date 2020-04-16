Memories of our Memorial Stadium
Todd Golden, Tribune-Star sports editor, opined in his April 12 Top Five Valley sporting experiences article that Terre Haute’s War Memorial Stadium would have been something very neat to see. Indeed, Mr. Golden, this renowned, most prestigious, and truly venerable stadium was a glorious sight to behold.
The grandstand area held individual seating as a green radio broadcast booth towered above its flat roof. Beyond this box seat and grandstand area, bleacher seating paralleled both foul lines to conjoin with two open-walled red-tiled roof “jury” boxes located high atop the farthest end-points of the stadium.
What a resplendent masterpiece this stadium was with its stainless white curvi-linear poured concrete walls encircling the friendly-confines of this religious cathedral. Huge steel lighting standards towered from its grandstand roof with partnering leviathans standing independently just beyond the outfield wall.
A meticulously manicured infield diamond with its enlarged parabolic tan colored-dirt cut-out between 1st and 3rd contributed to its panorama. For night games, an antiseptic-like white lighting blanketed the field and bathed the stadium’s air. The elevated pitchers’ mound was a work of art. Both infield and outfield grass areas were like velvet. Inning-by-inning scoring, plus scores of other Three-I League games, were posted by hand on the huge green and black scoreboard beyond the left-center field fence.
As batting-practice hitters propelled spotless white baseballs high into the air to the far reaches of this vast outfield, the smell of peanuts, hot dogs, and popcorn abounded freely from the lower concourse area. Simultaneously, starting pitchers’ worked feverishly in the open-air bullpens between the foul lines and three feet high concrete bleacher walls. These men of glory blazed their warm-up pitches into thick leather catchers gloves culminating into thick, thumping explosions which resonated throughout the entire stadium.
Amidst the cigar smoke rising throughout the ballpark, vendors yelled their never-to-be-forgotten cadenced cries of “beer, ice cold beer!” to be topped-off with the sounds of popping bottle caps and flowing beer into huge colorful paper cups.
And then the Phillies’ took to the field to the rising roar of the multitude. Unequivocally, Memorial Stadium of yesteryear indeed made Terre Haute “A Level Above.”
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
Surely there’s way not to waste food
On the news they showed a dairy farmer who milked the cows and poured the milk down a drain because he said he couldn’t sell it. He had to still milk the cows everyday as they don’t have a shut-off valve.
He blamed COVID-19 as the reason he couldn’t sell as schools and restaurants were closed.
I wonder why the dairies didn’t buy it to make cottage cheese, sour cream and butter, etc. The up side of this is prices for us at the stores may go down and he could make money for his family.
Another feature showed a farmer plowing under tomatoes and green beans. I’m sure there is still a market for canned tomato juice, soup, diced tomato’s and whole tomatoes. The same goes for the beans. My mother had us kids help can (ball jars) the winter. I guess times were different 65 years ago. Maybe we were poor and I didn’t realize it then.
We picked the beans and tomatoes and broke the beans as she cooked them for canning.
If some reader of this paper has an answer to what is going on, please share it with all of us.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
III
