Ethical questions from COVID-19
The last thing that we need as we move through the uncertainty of the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, which started out with the name of a popular Mexican-style beer, is denial. However, educated professional naysayers using their expertise to their own selfish advantage is inexcusable. I am referring to the Flashpoint essay in Tuesday’s newspaper (”The risk, necessity of herd immunity to COVID-19”), on page A4.
As with our own heart surgeon turned congressman, denial is strong in those who consider themselves so intelligent and important, that they choose to sacrifice large segments of the population to death, rather than being inconvenienced by their poor health.
President Trump, who has teetered on the abysmal brink of reopening society prematurely, causing a spike in COVID-19 deaths, is another example. Trump knew of the pandemic in January and had been warned in 2016 and in 2018 about pandemics by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, but decided to preserve the economy instead of human life.
There are other examples of unethical disregard for human life in history in both government and medicine. The lack of ethics of Adolph Hitler and Dr. Joseph Mengle are comparable to those today who have narcissistic personalities and are in positions of power.
There are so many other examples in history that space allotted in letters to the editor prevents an exhaustive list. In the end, all of us are flawed and only human. Sadly, some, just barely.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Unsettled by the divider-in-chief
This is just an opinion I will submit to the “Fake News.”
Being a 90-year-old senior citizen, I have observed many presidents beginning with FDR. I had great respect for all of them, Democrat or Republican, and they all had good qualities and some not so good. They were all leaders and strived to unite the United States of America unlike the narcissist we now have in the Oval Office who agitated us to be “The Divided States of America.”
He is so smart, just ask him. He is smarter than scientists, doctors and generals — everyone. Contrary to these experts regarding the coronavirus, “The Donald” said “It’s just the flu, we have it under control and will have our country opened up by Easter.”
I’ve observed his coronavirus “briefings” which he turns into campaign rallies. I see him on the stage with an excellent team of infectious disease experts and doctors, but he still knows more than them. He needs a script to read while the experts, including V.P. Mike Pence, do not.
Observing these truly patriotic scientists with Trump in the center, a scowl on his face, I see a great looking team except for the largest, fattest, ugliest one in the center.
This is our President? Wow, unbelievable.
— Ed Heesaker, Terre Haute
