Quality education worth supporting
Paying taxes is a privilege. If you do so, your drinking water is safe, you can buy food when you are hungry, you drive on paved roads, you support our military, you feel safe in your home; the list goes on and on.
If you pay property taxes, you have a roof over your head and you have the ability to help shape our nation’s future by supporting our educational system. In doing so, you are protecting our democracy by being unselfish and generous as a responsible citizen who is willing to make sacrifices to preserve our way of life.
By voting “yes” on the May 3 schools referendum, you demonstrate your willingness to care for more than just your own needs. By the way, I am a senior citizen who is on a strict fixed income who has no children nor grandchildren in our school system. But I support quality education, and believe in its essential role in our society. Vote “yes” on May 3.
— Cynthia MacWhorter, Terre Haute
