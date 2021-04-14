Going backwards with suppression
Although the calendar states it’s March 2021, the legislatures of various states make one think, it’s sometime in the 1880s. One must ask: Why such a turn-around in our civility toward our brothers and sisters? Haven’t we crossed this path several times before? Is going backward in our suppression of fundamental dignity warranted? Do we exile ourselves to fear because of some shamanesque rhetorical statements of grandeur versus truth?
Regardless of the unanswered questions above, the various legislatures have either saw fit or are attempting to restrict voter turnout as did the Jim Crow laws of the 1880s.
By now you are pondering: Is this guy a flaming liberal or just an as****e? The answer to your question is a financially conservative white guy who was raised in the Protestant faith and was taught “nobody is better because of the color of their skin, education or abilities afforded because of their parentage and geographical location.” Perhaps the religious principles embodied by Christ are/were misunderstood by racists and politicians who promulgate laws to deny all people of their constitutional rights of fair dealing.
In all candor, voter suppression is only a fraction of the issues controlled by the political party in power; another example would be gerrymandering, which manipulates geographical boundaries to maximize votes of a political party. Is any of this fair dealing regardless of political leaning?
Finally, we get to the reason behind the clamor of state legislatures to seek out revision to voter access. Friedrich Nietzsche, as to fanaticism, once said: “For fanaticism is the only form of willpower that even the weak and insecure can be brought to attain.” The perpetual lies which encompass Trump’s being, not only led to the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, but coupled with his rhetoric and rhetorical tones set during his political career amount to nothing more than fanaticism.
Truth be damned, if you say something often enough although totally fictional, the weak, insecure and the political hacks will jump because that is what they do. Just look to Indianapolis and check the blowing wind for now.
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
Kind gentleman picked up the tab
With some of the bad things happening these days in our country, it’s refreshing to know there are still some good people around.
My wife and I, 78 and 80 years young and handicapped, decided to have a nice meal at Applebee’s on the afternoon of March 25.
After some struggling to get seated in a window booth, we ordered our food and enjoyed the meal.
When it was time to pay the bill we were told by the waiter that a gentleman, who had been seated at the bar and noticed us, picked up the tab.
To this person we say, thank you. This is proof that there are nice people living right here in Terre Haute. God bless you.
— Pat and Steve Feckete, Terre Haute
