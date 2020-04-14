Expanded voting options necessary for 2020 elections
Amid this overwhelming and terrifying pandemic, let us not lose sight of the importance of voting this year, and the peril that democracy rests in. Our lives are endangered, but we can elect leaders who take measurable actions to prepare for disasters so that we are not caught in the maelstrom of catastrophes.
In relationship to current conditions, every frontline essential worker (from public transit drivers who continue to transport essential workers to their jobs everyday to healthcare workers saving Hoosier lives) should have adequate supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With a federal administration that continues to refuse to centrally organize logistics, millions of us are at risk of contracting COVID-19. Additionally, every Hoosier (and American) should have access to daily tests until a vaccine is developed. Other than widespread state surveillance that tracks every American’s movement, daily testing is the only feasible way our economy can begin to regain its footing.
We must secure a health democracy — one that is not counterfeit — while we are beating the coronavirus. Recently, Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana Election Commission (IEC) pertinently took action to move the upcoming primary election from May 5 to June 2.
Considering the current pandemic and prescription for social distancing, Gov. Holcomb and the IEC should make additional changes to Indiana’s voting rules to protect the health of voters and democracy to prevent disenfranchisement.
Currently, Hoosiers must request a vote-by-mail absentee ballot by May 21 from their local Election Boards because ballots are not being automatically mailed to every Hoosier across the state. The Indiana voter registration deadline has been extended to May 4. In other states, citizens can register to vote the day of elections. With mounting care burdens, how many of us are tracking voter registration deadlines? To request a vote-by-mail ballot and to register to vote, please visit www.Indianavoters.com.
Many Hoosiers do not have access to at-home printers to print and submit absentee forms to their local Election Boards. Additionally, voters must re-apply for an absentee ballot each election. If you apply to vote by mail for the primary, you must also re-apply to vote by mail in the November general election. Current COVID-19 projections do not anticipate safer conditions by November, and voting could be a super-spreader event. Why place additional voting burdens on Hoosiers during this pandemic if not to effectively prevent us from voting?
Gov. Holcomb and the IEC must commit to these actions:
• All Hoosier voters should be mailed, at state expense, an application for an absentee ballot.
• The deadline for absentee ballot applications should be moved to eight days before Election Day — May 25.
• All absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day should be counted. Currently, only ballots that are received by noon on Election Day will be counted.
• While vote by mail should be largely encouraged, there must be in-person voting options available on Election Day.
Join me by calling on Gov. Holcomb and the IEC to ensure that every Hoosier can vote in 2020. To submit comments to the IEC, please email elections@iec.in.gov and please call Gov. Holcomb’s office at 317-232-4567 to request these election changes.
Both government and the American people must start speaking of social citizenship as a priority. For now, one of the most effective tools to begin doing this is with our votes.
— Hilary Andersen-Carter, Indianapolis
US Postal Service deserves support
I have just learned that the President said he would not sign the Coronavirus bill if it included cash grants to the USPS, although he did allow a loan. Amazingly obnoxious and short-sighted.
The Post Office belongs to all of us, and serves all of us. Every weekday a masked carrier comes down my street to take and leave mail. She’s taking a risk that helps keep the rest of us safe right now by letting people get things they need without going to stores.
And the Post Office, with its universal delivery, is valuable all the time. It would normally break even if Congress hadn’t forced it to prepay its pension obligations for decades in the future. Now the emergency is costing the Post Office billions in precautions and lost revenue.
If airlines and big banks and cruise companies get government help, the least we can do is help the delivery service that we all own.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Accountability rests with Trump
Months of denial, delays and dysfunction from this President have now resulted in needless deaths from COVID-19, and a looming worldwide depression is on the horizon.
When Kushner said medical supply stockpiles are for federal use, not for states, he meant it’s for them — not us, the people.
States do not have a DPA, and have used up their reserves, so when we look for real sustainable help from the federal government, they say it’s the state’s fault.
While quibbling over stockpiles and where it’s supposed to go, our people are dying, which is more than enough to throw this poor excuse for a leader out of the White House.
The buck stops with Trump, and with Trump alone.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you intend to abide by Indiana’s new law banning cellphone use while driving?
Total Votes — 326
Yes — 273
No — 44
Not sure — 9
New Reader Poll
Should the federal government provide an infusion of funds to keep the US Postal Service afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
