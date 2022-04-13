Poor decisions gave Putin opening
In 2017, under Trump, we were importing17,000 barrels of oil from Russia. When Trump left office we were energy independent for the first time in 75 years.
At last count we are now importing 670,000 barrels of oil from Russia while begging Eastern countries for more oil. Biden closed down our pipeline from Canada which would have supplied not only the U.S. with oil but we could have taken care of Europe as well.
Meanwhile, Biden let Putin open up his pipeline to Europe giving him all the leverage he needed to invade Ukraine.
Trump is right: Putin is a brilliant man. He watched Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and he knew that Biden is a weak leader and now Americans are paying the price at the pumps and Ukraine is fighting for their survival.
Putin is a godless, Hitler-type individual. He knows that whoever controls oil controls the world. Trump also knew that. That is why Trump would not let him open his pipeline to Germany. You cannot appease people like Putin by giving him his way.
It is important to keep working on alternative energy sources but for now, oil rules.
For all you climate change worriers, there is just as much oil being produce now as there ever was. We are just not the ones producing it. Wake up, people. Demand Biden open the Keystone Pipeline and let the oil people start drilling again. If we don’t, the next country Putin may attack is the U.S.
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
Healthy way to beat rising prices
Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs.
Way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.
The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists — fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics loaded in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.
Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% — way below the 8% inflation rate.
But there is more …
A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 — President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.