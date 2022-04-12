U.S. has done plenty to aid Ukraine military
Usually the regular misinformed letters from Mr. Aitken can be ignored as the desperate whining of a Trump GOP apologist for the failures of his administration. The complete ignorance and oversimplification of the history of U.S., UN and NATO interventions in other nations is intended to cast blame on President Biden and the rest of the world for the criminal aggression that was encouraged and enabled by the the corrupt Trump administration that tried to cozy up to Putin, by doing his bidding by trying to divide and dismantle NATO, pulling U.S. out of Syria,(abandoning millions of dollars of U.S. equipment and facilities to the Russians), as a reward for millions of dollars that Putin and his oligarchs have poured into GOP campaign coffers through the European branch of the NRA as well as laundering millions in real estate deals with Trump and others for years before he was elected.
As far as the claim that the U.S. isn’t doing anything, as of March 16, 2022, DOD and White House press release, President Biden just announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine to $1 billion in just the past week, and a total of $2 billion since the start of the Biden Administration. The assistance will take the form of direct transfers of equipment from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them defend their country against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion. Compare that to Trump withholding voted-on military assistance in order to get political dirt on the Bidens, for which Trump was impeached.
The new $800 million assistance package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armor; and helmets.
Previous United States assistance committed to Ukraine included: more than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems; five Mi-17 helicopters; three patrol boats; four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars; four counter-mortar radar systems; 200 grenade launchers and ammunition; 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns; 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds; 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and other vehicles; also included was secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear; military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation; explosive ordnance disposal and de-mining equipment; and constant satellite imagery and analysis capability.
In addition to the U.S.-produced short-range air defense systems the Ukrainians have been using to great effect, the United States has also identified and is helping Ukrainians acquire additional, longer-range systems on which Ukraine’s forces are already trained, as well as additional munitions.
The United States continues to expedite the authorization and facilitation of additional assistance to Ukraine from our Allies. At least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. In 2022, the Department of State authorized third-party transfers of defensive equipment from more than 14 countries, a number that continues to grow as Allies and Partners increase support to Ukraine.
So why does the Tribune-Star continue to erode its reputation further by not fact-checking baseless and reckless assertions in opinion letters that only serve to sow division and denigrate the actual bipartisan effort to fight against a corrupt authoritarian despot that Trump tried so hard to buddy up to and wanted to emulate.
The fact that our NATO alliance was repaired and strengthened (Finland and Sweden now look to be joining NATO by summer), and even Switzerland has stopped its centuries old policy of neutrality that it held in two world wars should be evidence enough for Mr. Aitken to understand that President Biden and the U.S., NATO and the European Union (which is expediting Ukraine’s membership into it), and the UN political pressure is doing something. There are reports now that the Chinese are rethinking their tacit support of Putin and communication giant Huawei, which controls two-thirds of Russia’s cell phone towers, is pulling out of Russia, which they wouldn’t do without President Xi’s approval.
So, please, screen your letters more carefully.
— Charles A. Botts III, Terre Haute
