All Americans should demand voting integrity
Your headline in 48-point type stating that Eli Lilly “Blasts” Hoosier vote bill is beyond the pale. For you or Tom Davies, the AP author, to conclude that people of color, that is non-white, cannot determine their driver license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number is as racist as racist can be. To ascribe that only white people are smart enough to figure out that DLN with a group of numbers following on their drivers license is not a driver license number is ridiculous. The same could be said for knowing the last four digits of your Social Security number. Please.
Mr. Fry, the Lilly spokesperson, says that there is a widespread falsehood about the 2020 elections were unfairly administered prompted Indiana among a number of other states to enact legislation to assure ballot integrity. I would think that reasonable people would be in full support of assuring that any and all votes are validly cast. The fact that a number of states willy-nilly changed vote methods without the concurrence of the respective legislatures, which is spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, causes many people such as myself to question the integrity of the vote. I applaud the various legislators that have stepped forward to assure ballot integrity by duly taking their role seriously. Nothing against Gov. Holcomb, but he does not have the authority to change voting dates or mail-in voting methods.
I would think that all Americans would encourage or better yet demand that only valid votes are cast for the respective candidates of whichever parties. I am old enough to remember that is and was a standing joke about the vote out of Chicago and northwest Indiana of all the dead folks voting. I don’t think that the complexion of the purported voter was ever questioned. Some things seem to never change.
Lastly, regarding your inflammatory headline that was plastered on the print copy, “Eli Lilly blasts Hoosier voting law bill” when the online headline said “Proposed Indiana voting law change faces corporate criticism” leaves me to conclude that you have an agenda regarding the story.
Maybe you folks may begin to realize why many people suspect your sincerity in publishing the news.
— Raymond Broshar, Terre Haute
