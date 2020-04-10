Standing against left’s ignorance, stupidity, arrogance
This letter is in response to Shirley A. Thomas’ letter of Monday, March 2.
Now is the time to stand up for “true” democracy. I stand here against stupidity, ignorance and arrogance. I know why.
First, “disrespect for the rule of law and the constitution”? Knowledge is power and I am still learning (age 79). I love all people and this country as demonstrated by my choice of profession and the places I have chosen to work here and overseas. Anyone who has studied “real” history would never make those remarks. What about George Washington (Revolutionary War), Lincoln (Civil War), Wilson (WW I), FDR (WW II), Kennedy (Cold War, Berlin Wall)? I could go on and on to today.
The press (aided by the liberal progressives) in this country have hounded the President for years. I know why.
I want to have civil and honest discussions, but the left cannot seemingly stop its quest for power and control. Now, we are faced with the Wuhan virus crisis and they still cannot stop. I hold no anger with the Chinese people but I am frustrated with the Chinese Communist regime and their “experiment” that went awry. Dictators rise. I know why.
How much is it costing us now in our economy and our humanity?
I beg to differ with anyone telling me, “I am immoral/unprincipled or that I have a selective memory.” Go ahead and throw up, then stop the trash talking.
Do not ever question my faith or my love for humanity and do not ever speak to me about what those of faith are like in your mind. You are only showing me the extent of your ignorance and your arrogance. I would ask that you define the terms so easily tossed around all over this country — rule of law, dictator, fiefdom, impeach, supreme authority, etc. I will add these to the long list of those overused terms I have been hearing from the left for years.
I also believe those who “do not deserve the position of trust they hold now” will be voted out in November 2020. I hope I do not have to listen to the cries and screams from the left like in 2016.
Eli Cummings, a Democrat, stated eight years ago that “80% of what is done in Congress is not constitutional.” At the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp, Marian Turski, a survivor of Auschwitz, stated “the only way to conquer evil was for each country to defend its Constitution and the rights of all people.” He also shared the 11th Commandment: Thou shalt not be indifferent.
In closing, the 11th Commandment was borrowed from another Holocaust survivor (Elie Wiesel, 1928-2016), who wrote, “the opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference.”
— Carol Nickel, Ave Maria, Florida
