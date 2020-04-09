Doing good for good’s sake
Is Robin Puerner [Readers’ Forum, March 29, Tribune-Star] doing her charity work in Africa to actually help the people? Or to justify planting the flag of the cross over there? I can’t read her mind. Does she push her religion on the people she helps? A chance to give testimony?
Why can’t people just do good works without some religious reason for doing it? I don’t see Boko Haram setting up a children’s hospital in Little Rock so they can plant their black flag down there. They justify their religion with a machine gun. The Christians justify theirs with a charity organization. And don’t even think about setting up a charity for the needy in Mecca. You’d get arrested. Does charity end when people pray to the wrong invisible being? Who cares? Is it necessary to go to an Islamic country and set up a Christian charity? Why not use a secular charity like Doctors Without Borders?
Robin says: “The most necessary service is not always the most convenient.” Is she using the necessity of a biblical command or the goodness of her heart? Would it be necessary for Boko Haram to set up a charity in Little Rock? By quoting the Koran?
Albert Schweitzer went to Africa to alleviate suffering. He wanted to atone for the sins white Europeans had committed against black Africans. That old religion gets stuck in everyone’s brain. Do you need a religious reason to justify doing good?
Why not just do it?
If Trump intervenes for the slaughtered Christians in Nigeria, should he intervene for those slaughtered in Saudi Arabia or Iran? Or Myanmar? This could go in indefinitely.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Salute to those in shipping services
I just wanted to write a thanks to some people who are not mentioned a lot in the media but who are performing one of the most essential services through these difficult times.
Those are the people who work at FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service.
As a retiree from FedEx I know how hard these people worked during times like the blizzard of ‘78, 9/11 and all the times of hail, freezing rain and sub-zero and 100 degree temperatures. The world is full of heroes that are helping and serving mankind, and other than my military service I am most proud to be associated with, and know how very, very hard these people work, which are employed at these companies. Thanks to all of you.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
