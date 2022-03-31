A lost cause for violence victims?
A national news item reports 23 states no longer require a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and now Indiana is one of these. I assume any one of us can buy a gun without a background check. And it concerns me that this option is open to those who have been denied permits before — for good reason.
Families and friends of those killed in mass shootings have organized and worked so hard for years to be sure others will not be victims. They must feel they have worked in vain and have lost their cause. I am sorry for their loss and the needless deaths which will occur. Is there an answer?
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
Political cartoon was in poor taste
The Tribune-Star should never have published the Rogers editorial cartoon that appeared March 30. (It tried to find humor in advocating that Judge Brown Jackson slap Sens. Hawley, Cruz and Graham, tying it to Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.)
My point has nothing to do with the senators’ party affiliation. It has everything to do with the glorification of a physical assault. Our culture has grown increasingly violent. Daily we can read elsewhere in the newspaper of incidents here in the Wabash Valley, across the state, the nation and the world. We do not need to ask for more.
I dislike Mr. Rock’s joke about Mr. Smith’s wife, but there is no justification for the latter’s response. Some editor fell asleep at the switch. This cartoon did not deserve to see print.
— Mike Riggins, Terre Haute
