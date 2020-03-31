ISU and Indiana will be stronger after challenge of coronavirus
During this challenging time, Indiana State University remains open for business with many faculty and staff working remotely. That has been the message to our fellow citizens as we continue to fulfill our important mission of building Indiana’s workforce pipeline.
The challenging realities of COVID-19 have forced ISU to quickly implement remote learning strategies, and our students are working closely with our faculty by virtual means as they remain focused on their success, which in turn ensures the success of our great state.
I am so grateful by the “can do” spirit of ISU’s committed faculty. With the vast majority of our courses taught by full-time faculty with terminal degrees, I have great confidence in their ability to quickly adapt to this environment and provide a challenging and robust learning experience for our students.
Our faculty embrace this and work hard to ensure that our students gain knowledge and develop skills applicable to the workforce demands of Indiana’s real world. Our faculty and staff have not missed a beat during this pandemic, which is important to the Wabash Valley as ISU employees continue to fuel the local and regional economies. Groceries and household supplies continue to be purchased, and we are encouraging our employees to support our local businesses.
While the students’ academic experience continues, it is regrettable that we have had to cancel or move online many of our year-end recognition events, including my personal favorite, commencement. Unfortunately, due to the $50 million ongoing renovation of Hulman Center — which is a major boon to our local economy and has provided hundreds of jobs for our local trades — it is not possible to schedule an alternative date for the spring ceremony.
However, we are working to create a virtual commencement ceremony to recognize the achievements of our graduates, and we have invited all of our May graduates to return for our December Commencement. It is extremely unfortunate that our need to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus is impacting these important celebrations, and our hearts go out to our graduates, many of whom are the first in their family to earn a college degree.
As we have throughout our institutional history, we remain focused on our value proposition: opportunity, quality, and affordability. Indiana State University has weathered challenging times in the past — wars, economic depression, and demographic changes impacting enrollments to name a few. From each challenge, we grow stronger, and this challenge, too, will pass.
As we work collaboratively with others across the state to address the Coronavirus and the economic impact it will have, we would like to thank our state leaders and the citizens of Indiana for supporting public higher education. We would also like to thank the many individuals across Indiana who are working to provide health care, public safety, food, and other essential services to all of us. Indiana State is proud to play a role in preparing the next generation of leaders for Indiana and will continue to work with Governor Holcomb and others to advance our state to even greater heights.
— Deborah J. Curtis, President, Indiana State University
Seeking focus in today’s crisis
What is the focus of our Congress in the middle of the crisis our country is facing?
The two parties have been accusing each other of playing politics with the stimulus package to give the country financial relief. Is it politics or principles they are arguing about?
The Republican Party is known to stand behind business and wealth sometimes to the detriment of our country. The Democrats lean more toward the needs of the average person, also occasionally to the detriment of our country. Neither party showed much common sense in this latest fight.
Unfortunately, what we have left out of the conversation is “what would Jesus do.”
A young Republican woman running for Congress in Illinois ran a commercial referring to the Godless socialists trying to take over our country. Is she saying anyone with compassion is Godless? That is a blanket condemnation of people who believe in God and look to him for direction in their lives.
Getting back to Congress, I don’t believe all politicians are without faith in God but sometimes I think they pass legislation without searching their hearts to see what effect it has on other people who might not be as fortunate as they are.
Everyone needs help in today’s crisis, both business and individuals, the people we have sent to Washington need to accept responsibility for what needs to be done, both practically and morally, and search their hearts for a common solution. Now is the time for America to show its greatness.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
