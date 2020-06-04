Park was right to ban support monkey
Concerning the story about the woman suing because her monkey was banned from a county park:
I, for one, am glad that the Sullivan County Park Board is strictly enforcing park rules. No family visiting a local park should ever face the possibility of encountering or being attacked or bitten by the macaque monkey that Donna Mitchell claims as her emotional support animal.
Ten years ago the federal government decided that monkeys and other wild animals would no longer be recognized as service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The American Veterinary Medical Association also opposes using primates as assistance animals because they can seriously injure and transmit disease to people. These very valid concerns mean primates are also unsuitable as “emotional support” animals.
Monkeys are not cuddly, harmless pets. Even when they’re raised by humans, they always have their wild instincts. Even the smallest monkeys are many times stronger than a human, they have razor-sharp teeth, and the list of diseases they can give to people is extensive and scary. Macaques are a special risk because 80% to 90% of adult macaques are infected with the Herpes B virus, which can cause fatal meningoencephalitis in humans.
Donna Mitchell may be willing to take these risks, but she should not be allowed to expose others to them.
— Cara Bryant, Bloomingdale
Racism flourishing, must be confronted
Dwayne’s World is a happy place, shielded from reality. In dispatches from his world, Dwayne Owens frequently makes unfounded declarations. Most of his remarks are innocuous and just belong in the silly bin.
His recent declarations (Tribune-Star, June 3) are far more concerning. “We have eliminated institutional racism in this country” is a dangerous, delusional statement. Floyd’s death is not “one isolated case of police brutality.” Racism is not limited to a few “individual racists.” Institutional racism is a flourishing malignancy in our society.
We cannot hide in Dwayne’s World. Institutional racism must be acknowledged and addressed.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
