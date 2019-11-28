On anniversary of drunk driving tragedy, we say a prayer
An open letter to the Wabash Valley from Bob and Jerry Lybarger, and Gib Davis:
Today — Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 — marks the 30th anniversary of the death of our parents, Herschel and Marjory Lybarger.
They died as the result of a traffic accident which occurred on the outskirts of Brazil, Indiana. The accident was caused by a drunk driver.
As we look back over the last 30 years, we recognize that many things have changed in our world, nation, state and town. As you’d expect, change has visited our family, too.
At the time of their death, Mom and Dad had five grandchildren; Robert, Ryan, Angela, Kirk and Kyle. Only one of their grandchildren had graduated from high school. Mom and Dad missed four other high school graduations, five college graduations and the birth of seven great-grandchildren. They would be so proud.
We have changed, too. We are now about the same age as our parents when they died. Mom was 69 and Dad was 73. It is unfathomable to us that, at our age, their lives abruptly ended in one instant as the result of such a careless act.
Change seems to be a constant, but in one respect, there has been too little change. Drunken driving is still a significant problem in our society.
According to information for 2017, 220 Hoosiers died as a result of alcohol-impaired driving (NHTSA, FARS 10/18). Nationally, 10,874 people died that year from alcohol–impaired driving. There has been improvement in these statistics in the last 30 years, but even one drunk driving death is one too many. We pray that your family is never included in these statistics.
— Bob Lybarger, Lizton
— Jerry Lybarger, Dallas, Texas
— Gib Davis, Brazil
Is there fear in knowing truth?
Could the Republicans in the impeachment inquiry be afraid to even read the evidence against the President because, if they do, they think they will die? Because in Genesis 2:17 it says: “but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.”
Could knowledge be deadly?
Is this the claptrap that the religious advisory council is giving Congress in its consideration of impeachment evidence? See no evil, hear no evil, say no evil. Sen. Graham?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
