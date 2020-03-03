No new surface parking lot on Wabash Avenue
At last Saturday morning’s Public Library learning session, we heard over 60 concerned citizens discuss the latest wish of our Capital Improvement Board (CIB): The idea of placing a massive surface parking lot along Wabash at Seventh Street. Those present were devastated that this precious National Road frontage, the heart of our downtown pedestrian core, would become nothing but private dedicated hotel parking. Instead, many suggested something special should be built, such as upper floor parking with ground level sidewalk shops.
David Patterson, the sole CIB board member in attendance, downplayed the idea for new sidewalk shops, stating that several downtown speculative retail storefronts have yet to find occupants. Was he thinking about those along Cherry Street, with limited parking, or the one near the 10th Street railroad? These spots are not located on the Arts Corridor, at our Crossroads of America — and they are only “raw” space, requiring a full services buildout involving a lease commitment of 10 years or more.
Downtown is looking forward to the visitor-shopping impact of the new convention center. Having lived downtown for 20 years, and leasing retail space, I know there is much steady interest from potential downtown shop owners that would love to be downtown, and they are typically looking for small (700 to 1400 square feet) and finished “vanilla” space — at a fair rent and a smaller initial term lease commitment of 2-5 years. Such lease opportunities are scarce. Convention Center visitors, attracted by the promise of the nearby Arts Corridor, will not find a multitude of art-oriented shops at our Arts Corridor Crossroads. Building upper deck parking is a perfect way to make Wabash Avenue two-sided pedestrian shopping, while helping the Arts District gain a critical mass of much needed small specialty shops.
On TV I heard the hotel’s proposed asphalt lot may be “beautified” by having a brick wall to hide car bumpers. This doesn’t sound temporary, and downtown pedestrians dislike fences of any kind, just as much as they dislike the idea of surface parking being located where more small shops should be.
The Hilton is only losing 35-40 parking spots, not hundreds. The CIB has not been transparent with what the hotel franchise agreement requires for parking. It has not been forthcoming with compromise solutions, such as having all of the new Marriott hotel’s parking in the larger east garage, or the Hilton continuing the State Office Building’s expiring lease for 50 parking spaces in ISU’s Cherry Street garage. Most importantly, the CIB has not been diligent about seeking multiple construction bids for a smaller 3-story/160-car garage north of the Hilton, instead of the 6-story/260-car garage they originally planned.
Instead, our CIB seems very interested in a quick land grab based upon a City Hall promise of a slam-dunk-variance to our downtown’s master plan and land use law, which emphatically states: “Under no circumstances shall surface parking be a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or 7th Street.” In 2001, based on recommendations of downtown planning consultants hired by the mayor and Redevelopment Commission, our City Council voted in favor of this strong language. Before the vote, to be certain everyone downtown agreed with the ordinance wording, the City Engineer led six weeks of weekly meetings attended by two dozen downtown stakeholders.
The 2001 stakeholder meetings included City Council members, downtown business owners, local developers and land use lawyers for owners of properties comprising multiple downtown blocks. As negotiations were concluding, the lawyers slipped in a loophole clause which ensured a variance process for only large developments. Surface parking, as a Primary Use, should never have been a part of this loophole clause. Per Indiana Code, a Board of Zoning Appeals can grant variances from Development Standards, but not Uses. The vast parking lot being proposed by the CIB and hotel developers is a Primary Use.
This is what the City Council will vote on this Thursday at its 6 p.m. meeting in City Hall. Our council should not allow surface parking to be a Primary Use at Seventh and Wabash, or buckle to pressure from developers. Our CIB, and especially our elected officeholders, should be spending more effort addressing options that help everyone solve multiple problems for the greater good.
— Ben Orman, Terre Haute
Keep supporting Meals on Wheels
Did you know Meals on Wheels, nonprofit organization, has been a staple in Terre Haute community for nearly 50 years, and our city needs MoW to be around for another 50?
Terre Haute is aging. Many people in our city need low-cost, nutritious meals, and will need them in the future. And more than just a meal, MoW checks on vulnerable members of our community and provides social connections.
If you’ve been looking for a way to give back, volunteer for Meals on Wheels. You can deliver meals over your lunch break a few times a month, or attend our fundraising events this March.
From Dine to Donate, Bingo, and our Champion’s Dinner — a mystery dinner theater night at the Red Barn — March promises to be fun. Visit www.mowth.org or call 812-232-3878 to learn more and buy tickets.
— Tonya Sawyer, Terre Haute
