Longing for days of Gorbachev
It’s the Gorbachev-ization of Donald Trump. I’ll explain.
It was hard to imagine a more charismatic world leader than President Ronald Reagan. Then, in December 1988, former Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev ordered his limousine to stop on Broadway in Manhattan, got out and shook hands with excited New Yorkers.
Embracing American concepts like openness (Glasnost) endeared grassroots Americans to Gorbachev, though U.S. government officials remained wary.
In the fading Soviet Union, Gorbachev flourished by tapping into a pent-up demand for change not achieved by his predecessors. Sounds like candidate Trump in 2016.
It’s not a perfect analogy, of course. Gorbachev was a communist, Trump identifies as an American Republican; Gorbachev grew up as a farm boy; Trump was born into wealth; Gorbachev was a deft, even charming politician at times; Trump was, well, Trump.
Soviet citizens eventually demanded freedom faster than Gorbachev could deliver, and his campaign was no longer cutting edge. Trump, who was late to the “get vaccinated” party, heard boos from disaffected supporters who, like Trump, thought the virus would go away in warm weather.
History has been unkind to Mikhail Gorbachev since he resigned from office in 1991. His standing in today’s Russia is at best mixed.
It’s too early to know how America will view Donald Trump in 30 years. Both leaders rose to prominence thinking that his homeland was in disarray, and each man started something he couldn’t finish.
Russia seems to miss Gorbachev these days. America should, too.
— Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.
President only controls so much
After one year in office president, Biden has shown he is different and similar to former president Trump.
They both choose to honor their campaign promises via executive orders, but they failed to give their administrations the time they needed to prepare for them. President Biden unlike former President Trump, chooses to keep the public informed through his actions rather than using social media endlessly bombarding us with his conspiracies and falsehoods.
You cannot lay blame on either president for things beyond their control. Blaming president Biden for inflation caused by supply chain problems and lack of manpower is just as bad as blaming former President Trump for the border crises. To fail to see that Biden is acting in the best interests of all the public proves you aren’t looking to closely.
We need to learn to accept things as they are; that even the best leaders cannot control all the events happening around them. All they can try to do is find ways to positively influence them. I have lived through times worse than these and survived, and so shall you.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
