In response to Gail Henneman’s letter published Sept. 23, I can’t believe I am having to say these things again. Evidently Ms. Henneman has totally forgotten about the Covid health crisis, which caused and is continuing to cause severe problems with the U.S. economy.
The deficit skyrocketed between 2016 and 2020, when Biden was not president, and the GOP had the majority in both the House and Senate until 2018. Thanks to the Orange Menace’s trade war with China beginning in 2018, and because China failed to buy substantial amounts of our grain as it had in past years, farmers became dependent on federal government support so they wouldn’t all go bankrupt. Oh, no, there we go down the slippery slope to socialism (which seems to scare the bejesus out of the right) in spite of it being 87 years since the Social Security Act and its attendant programs (like SNAP and TANF) were instituted in 1935, together with Medicare and Medicaid in 1965, all of which are the ultimate in socialized governmental programs. You hate socialism? I dare you to give up your Social Security and Medicare benefits.
The botched coronavirus response (Drink bleach! Really?) resulted in an increase in already-in-place supply chain issues which in turn led to increased unemployment, cost of living increases and inflation. Biden wasn’t president when the supply chain issues, exacerbated by the Covid crisis, not only threatened but caused commodity shortages which are detrimental to a nation’s overall political, social, economical and spiritual health. I have written before about the interconnectedness of all things — that is how the supply chain works. One failure in the supply chain resonates in all business sectors.
I don’t know what 87,000 IRS agents has to do with your other complaints, but for crying out loud, the least you could do is exercise due diligence and rely on reputable sources like snopes.com or Bloomberg.com instead of repeating outright lies, which I am guessing came from Fox “News”, who wouldn’t know the truth if it bit them in the a--, much less report it. Biden isn’t “hiring” 87,000 IRS agents to come after the middle class; one, because there is no middle class anymore, and two, the IRS is losing employees, primarily due to retirement attrition.
Yes, the results of the mid-terms and 2024 are going to dictate the survival of our country. We can continue to vote in cruel GOP liars, cheaters, election deniers, old men who want to set women back a century, people who called Trump “Orange Jesus,” and who believe racism, bigotry and wacko QAnon conspiracy theorists are who we want running our government. Or not.
— Ann Carlisle
Terre Haute
