Unaccustomed as I am to being disagreeable, I have to disagree with columnist John Krull and those Mr. Krull himself disagrees with in his op-ed piece which was printed in the Feb. 25 issue of the Trib-Star. Now then, if everyone's agreeable, let's proceed.
Both parties mentioned above seem to discount the natural occurrence of childhood sexuality. Indiana House Bill 1608 seeks to stifle any talk of sexuality by elementary school teachers. Krull says it never happens anyway. Maybe it should, although, like Krull, I doubt that it does. Curiosity may have killed the cat but it informed the kitties.
Ignorance is not the bliss they say it is but is instead a plague on its practitioners and those around them.
Whether such discussion is led by parents, clergy, teachers, or by other students in cohort with Mother Nature, if the talk doesn't start before grade school, it may not be starting early enough. Please note that kids are eager to learn. Having acknowledged this, talk and the sharing of information will not stop nor even pause the relentless march of time. Most importantly, remember this: hormones are a call to action.
And just when do these hormones begin to affect the rest of the human conundrum? It seems reasonable to believe it occurs on the same page as fetal heartbeat detectability or at least appears in the same or a nearby paragraph. In firefighter parlance, adolescence is the preferred accelerant. Talking about sexuality or not talking about it, neither quells hormone production which remains the decisive factor. The fire yet burns.
Both world and personal histories remind us that most boys hope to earn their learner's permit in medicine by the time they turn 10 and that often girls of a similar age are compliant if not eager to assist them with their studies. Should parents find out, both youngsters might end up tested by the boards.
As professed by the acclaimed French film "Le Libertine" concerning publication of the first encyclopedia, knowledge is essentially and forever quite intimately bound to progress and further, "You can't stop progress."
A core belief of conservative ideology is that they can bend the world to their will by punishing others, in this case, under the guise of retarding human sexual development, they would punish educators who dare to mention "the dirty deed" at all. One wonders, is that only educators in public schools or does it apply to private, charter or religious schools as well? Should those people be equally scrutinized and sanctioned for having the talk?
Here are a few adages to keep in mind:
It's only natural.
Let nature take its course.
(And lastly, as Republicans will point out when confronted with "sin taxes" they consider restrictive ...)
You can't change human nature.
I just don't want Republicans to make the same mistakes I did.
According to the Bible, the first words God spoke to mankind went, "Go ye forth and multiply," a strong message deeply ingrained in both our psyche and our DNA.
Indiana House Bill 1608 will do nothing to change this. It will serve only to use public school educators and their nefarious unions as a whipping post in the GOP's efforts to expand and exploit the culture wars for political purposes. And isn't that the point of it?
Our Republican legislators may want to pretend to curb childhood sexual curiosity by outlawing any discussion of it but Mother Nature and the Lord have other ideas. I'm sure you would agree.
— Clay Wilkinson
Terre Haute
