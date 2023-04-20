Congratulations to Arts Spaces Inc. for choosing to celebrate the Lost Creek Settlement through public art in Deming Park. Their story definitely belongs as part of Terre Haute's Cultural Trail.
Six Black American families, traveling from North Carolina to the Wabash Valley with their freedom papers in the 1820s, is a story of determination and courage. Yet what these people and their descendants have accomplished in building a strong community impresses me even more.
This Arts Spaces project is long overdue, and it deserves our support.
— Dorothy W. Jerse
Terre Haute
