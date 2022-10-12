Familiar face. Reliable pace.
I’m Rick Burger, and I ask for your vote for Vigo County School Board District 5. I grew up on the family farm near Jasonville, and for the past 45 years, I’ve worked for Duke Energy, where I’m currently District Manager. My wife Karen and I have four children and eight grandchildren. Having previously served on the Lafayette School Corporation Board for eight years, I understand the time and dedication needed to be an engaged board member, and I am eager to serve our community in this capacity.
During my 20 years in Vigo County, I’ve had two children go through our schools, and have grandchildren who will enter our school system. I have served on several boards of nonprofit organizations that routinely collaborate with Vigo County School Corporation. I understand our community’s and our school corporation’s challenges, but I also see our phenomenal potential for a very strong school corporation of learning.
As your school board member, I will be responsible and accountable. I will collaborate with fellow school board members and administration. I will serve with compassion. I will listen. I will expand our partnerships with organizations that better the educational opportunities for our children. And I will turn ideas into action.
I’m ready to help move our schools forward into the future, but the thing is, the future in now. Change needs to happen at a reliable pace. No more waiting. Our kids need us to take action today. I’m eager to take that action. Please vote for me for Vigo County School Board District 5.
— Rick Burger
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.