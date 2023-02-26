I fell in love with chamber music, that musical format composed by the masters and played by small ensembles for intimate audiences, a long time ago. It was when we frequented a neat little restaurant on the DePauw campus, where the menu included a dinner hour replete with chamber music of Beethoven, Haydn and Dvorak played by the University Students.
It’s been a long time since that venue disappeared from the scene but on a recent weekend the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra (THSO) brought all those memories back as they presented Hops & Haydn, the latest in their excellently done THSO Presents! Chamber Concert Series of events, in the intimate confines of the Terre Haute Brewing Company’s Velvet Lounge.
The menu (Greek’s Pizza) and the Brewing Company’s libations weren’t quite the same as those at DePauw’s earlier restaurant, but the class, the skill, and the performance of the musicians and the music were outstanding.
The THSO Brass Quintet led off the night in brassily brash style with compositions by Haydn and Mozart narrated by the THSO’s Principal Horn, Brian Kilp. The quintet kept the jam-packed dinner audience glued to their seats. The Impressaria Winds, with the THSO’s Second Horn Sharon Weyser and Principal Oboe Rebecca McGuire, followed the THSO Brass Quintet on stage.
It was hard to imagine that the woodwind quintet would match the brass, but they gave us more Haydn with a completely different perspective. The Impressaria Winds were a great treat as the second event in the evening’s chamber music smorgasbord. To complete the evening, a string quartet led by the THSO’s You-Xin Li and Henry Lin took the stage and delighted the audience with their great performance. The string quartet capped a great evening of chamber music with a standing ovation by the appreciative crowd who loved the night’s encore titled The Drumbeat, a sultry tango that showed off the romanticism of the violins.
An event like we were treated on that Saturday, and indeed all of the THSO’s events, are rarely found outside major metropolitan areas. As a community we are fortunate to be able to support these musicians, a feat we could not manage without the dedicated sponsors in our community. For their contributions to the evening, we all need to thank the sponsors and volunteers that made the evening possible, especially the ISU Credit Union, the Terre Haute Symphony League, the Terre Haute Brewing Company, Greek’s Pizzeria, and The Hometown Savings Bank.
Thank you all, it was a great evening. Please do it again.
— Walt Balcavage
Terre Haute
