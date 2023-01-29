John Robert Lewis (1940-2020) was an American politician, statesman and civil rights activist and leader who represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in 2020. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which should pertain to all of us in the era we are living in today:
“If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.”
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) was an American politician, statesman, conservationist, naturalist, historian, writer, and President of the United States from 1901 to 1909. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which is still very apropos in 2023:
“Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
