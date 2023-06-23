The excitement of Great Extinctions comes to the fore, to determine whether the extinct Trump-a-Saurus can be raised from the dead or not? Did the meteor shower of two Impeachments mark the demise of the great Trump-a-Saurus? Did the volcanic eruptions of a failed coup attempt and lies about winning 2020, mark his extinction? Or maybe the earthquakes of colluding with the Russians to win 2016, and the climate change, of having a corrupt business empire and pardoning his cronies, will finish him off? Or that was guilty and fined millions for defamation and sexual assault, might end his intruding in our lives?
The Trump-a-Saurus is trying to be raised from the (nearly) dead by hoping for the 2024 Republican nomination. Will he survive the next extinction event? That depends if he gets a state conviction and can't pardon himself.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.