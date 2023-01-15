The Biden administration is doing its best to enforce existing border laws. The majority of those coming to the border are asking for asylum and under U.S. law we have no choice but to admit them until their case can be heard.
The southern border has been ignored for decades, neither Congress nor past administrations have been willing to tackle this continuing problem. If the Trump administration had been wiser in how they used border funds they could have funded for additional border and ICE agents. If Congress would have given the current administration the funds needed to hire additional agents, part of the chaos we see could be greatly improved on.
The question we need to ask ourselves is why aren't they? We need the Congress and administration to develop a long-term cohesive border policy, one that includes a pathway to citizenship without one our economy would crash due to a severe lack of manpower. Are they up to it? Hopefully we should see some movement on this issue this year?
— Gary Broyles
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.