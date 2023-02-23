You gotta love those Republicans for their concern for the mental well-being of our children. Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, is pushing his bill to keep them ignorant of the uncomfortable fact that God sometimes creates a classmate who's a bit different from the rest. Tomes says, “I’m just trying to see that our kids can at least get through school and still have a level of innocence about them.”
I, and I’ll bet the vast majority of other parents, would far rather that their children were innocent of “run, hide, fight,” locked classroom doors, and police in the halls.
In response, Republicans made us “safer” by removing the need for a gun permit. Now the police have no way to prevent someone from carrying the firearm they bought in a parking lot — until the children start to fall.
Republicans now doubled down on “run, hide, fight” by proposing all teachers be armed. Why stop there? There’s no age limit in the Second Amendment. Students clearly have a right to protect themselves. If they also carried, the prospect of a fusillade from the classroom would surely discourage any miscreant.
Hey … now that I think about it, that’s a great idea. Rep. Tomes should add it to his bill.
— George Bakken
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.