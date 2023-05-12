This in in reply to the May 10 letter titled “GOP budget plan is not about us.”
Said letter is pretty much a rant about how the House Republicans “Default on America Act” will negatively effect us all, and goes on about all the negative things the bill will do. I am no expert, but as I understand it the Republican House passed a bill, then it supposedly goes to the Democratic Senate to be picked over and modified. Then the two houses work together to make the bill palatable to both sides and then they both vote on it and send it to the President for signing or not.
It seems the Democratic Senate has not even assigned the bill to a committee for discussion. If so, the Democratic Senate is neglecting its duty to the people. The President has said he will not even consider the bill unless he gets the bill as a straight debt-limit increase with no decrease in spending considered. The debt ceiling has been raised over 70 times since 1960 and in the last few years has raised at an astronomical rate (along with spending) to the current $31 trillion or so.
Republicans and Democrats alike have been responsible for this and both parties don’t get it done when they are in power, so the finger pointing goes both ways. I think if the average working person were put in charge, they would have no trouble at all finding spending cuts. But what I really worry about is if we can’t find some savings on the trillions now, how will we ever? Just keep on increasing forever?
The interest on debt is getting to point where it’s going to be unmanageable and printing, or electronically manufacturing, money has historically led to disaster for the countries' involved. Cutting spending now will not be pleasant, but if we can’t ever cut spending, what is the end result going to be?
— Tom Egan
Paris, Ill.
