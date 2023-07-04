"Remember this name: Even if you can't spell it or pronounce it, Za'Nariae White is bursting onto scene."
I read the entire article to see if that seemingly-egregious July 1 subheading could be explained. Maybe the story described how to pronounce her name, included her thoughts or feelings about people's comments on it, something like that.
Nope.
It was a feature all about a rising track star, her athletic accomplishments, and her supporters. A great piece. Except for its headlines.
By drawing attention to her name in a way that sets her up as different (for not being named Martha or Jane), the paper set up a sense of otherness. It focused on superficial characteristics. This paper would never headline an article about a mayor's municipal efforts with an unrelated reference to his/her facial features, so why call out Za'Nariae's name?
I hope that, when presented with names — or cultures or perspectives — that are unfamiliar to us, we will make an effort to understand them, finding common ground rather than emphasizing differences.
— Victoria Wilkinson
Terre Haute
