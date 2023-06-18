Seems like the two gentlemen who replied to my letter May 13 headlined "Why is cutting spending so hard?" stopped reading after they read the word “rant.”
My letter contains “recent GOP rhetoric and babble“, according to the first reply letter that failed to address or refute any issues in my letter. The second letter writer goes on to inform us how bad the Republicans are about spending (in his facts the national debt only increased $8.193 billion under Trump, not bad!) and how many words we used in our letters.Then said letter writer questions the "facts" in my letter without refuting any of them.
I reread my letter and it seems informative, easily understood, and asks, what is the result of endless spending, a product of both Dems and Reps? Neither gentlemen addresses the issue and just attack Republicans.
Seems like the only option is tax more and spend more. The power to tax is the power to destroy. The second letter writer graciously invited me to consider moving to Indiana. As for me, moving to Indiana is first on my list. Let me invite both gentlemen to move to Illinois, maybe to our sanctuary city of Chicago, a model city if there ever was one, or a smaller city like Danville or Decatur.
Our billionaire Democratic governor, Democratic super majority House and Senate would welcome you and your money.
— Tom Egan
Paris, Illinois
