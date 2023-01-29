I haven’t submitted an editorial since before the November election. After the election results in Indiana, I felt like I was wasting my time. Well, the Republicans in Indiana have lived down to my expectations, they introduced a bill to politicize the school boards in the state by allowing the candidates to declare their party affiliation. Great, they think the Republicans are smarter than the state health department so now the Republicans should run the school boards.
I said I hadn’t submitted any editorials since November, but I didn’t say I hadn’t written some. I feel it’s time to speak out because Indiana is rushing toward a Republican dictatorship. You don’t have to agree with me but here’s what I feel our future should look like.
Well, we all survived the elections held just a few weeks ago. All they accomplished is proof that we are still divided right down the middle not only with our vote but also with our priorities.
I read a recent article about abortion and women’s votes. It ended with some comments on how younger female voters felt that national politics took a back seat to education issues and local school board races. This brought up one of my favorite pet peeves. From the county down why aren’t local elections nonpartisan? I don’t really care if my city council person is a Democrat or a Republican, as long as he or she makes sure the pothole down the street from my house is fixed.
I would be willing to bet the president, or any other national leader has called my local politicians to see how we should handle the problem with inflation, nor should they. Local leaders are responsible for issues that we face in everyday life; potholes, the rundown house cross the street, loud neighbors and the sort of things that are simply aggravations we face not anything relating to national security or the economy.
More importantly, how our schools are run as well as our libraries and countless other boards and commissions we either vote for or are appointed by the local officials we elect. These people should reflect our local values not that of some far away politician, who is more concerned about getting reelected than improving our lives and our neighborhoods. We hear the Supreme Court talking about going back to originalism. Why don’t we join them and run our local elections like a family?
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
