Don't you just love it when people claim to know "God's word," and they want to make sure you get their version? Recently, Marjorie Bays wrote in the Trib-Star, "We could no longer go along with changing of God's word to appease certain groups of people."
Was there ever any agreement on "God's word"? Including a second coming (that never happened), or that communion turns into actual flesh and blood (as opposed to symbolic remains), or that you should welcome the stranger (as opposed to rejecting a pastor with the wrong preference in life).
Maybe the disaffiliating churches should move their operation to Uganda where they can just execute people making the "wrong preference." Old time religion becomes: "My way or the highway."
But don't forget to stop by for some of "God's love." He's invisible, so someone else has to do it, and Marjorie wants you to know she's got the "correct version."
Sure. Spokesperson for a ghost.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
