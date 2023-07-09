Well, I am writing this letter with a whole lot of mixed emotions. At our house we are into our sixth day with no TV or internet services as was suppose to be provided by the Spectrum cable company. One emotion I feel is frustration in that I (we) feel helpless as to being able to do something about the situation. This company has itself so well insulated that attempts at reaching a live person to express concern are futile. The notion of true customer service is a foreign language to this company.
I do not believe that I would be so upset if someone from that company would reach out in some way to offer information about what is going and or offer some reassurance of a timeline for restoration of service. A friend and I spoke of how somewhat scary it is to have a company like this cut us off from main stays of communication. I for one did not realize how much I took having easy access to TV programs and to Wi-Fi for granted. I found my daily routines compromised. There was a feeling of isolation. A bit of panic, "what if an emergency declaration was made?" What if we needed to use email to notify family of an emergency?
All of this said, I am given to wonder about regulation of that industry. In Indiana we have regulatory bodies for intervention when companies or corporations are acting as bad actors, whether it be with electricity, gas or many other services and utilities. This cable company seems to brazenly do its own thing with no oversight. They are quick to initiate service charges.
But try to ask about service and wait and wait. That is if you can reach a live person on the phone. It doesn't help matters that on more that one occasion I have experienced a Spectrum service person come to the house and during the call share an observation that our Terre Haute service area is on the lower end of priority for service upgrades.
I am sure it is fruitless to try to contact our local political officials about this. But I do note that one of our elected officials who is also the manager of the local outlet of Duke Energy was soon in the local paper informing the community of the status of power outages. It makes me wonder again, "Where is Spectrum"?
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
