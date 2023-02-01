I had been visiting my son at Columbus Regional for two weeks when I was informed on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, around 1:30 p.m., that he would need his birth certificate in order to apply for Medicaid.
I had a flight reservation to come back to California for the next day so time was of the essence. I got to my rental car as quickly as an 86-year-old guy can and headed for Terre Haute. I made it just before closing time to the health department. I had called ahead with all of the information and the certificate had already been prepared by a most wonderful woman in the office. She filled out another form for me and informed me the certificate charge was $10. I had a wallet full of credit cards, but no cash. I asked her where was the closest ATM? She said that I had been through enough recently and that she would pay for it herself.
Wow, a real public servant! Unfortunately, I did not get her name, so I hope someone who knows her will show her this letter. It's not often one encounters an angel. I did.
— Keith Clark
Bakersfield, Calif.
