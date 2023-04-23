The Trib-Star really does print both sides. Recently they had Max D. Hasler having a fit over an April 1 "blasphemous cartoon panel," which I somehow missed. (Two cartoon sections in one edition is overload.) So I looked it up and liked it so much I reposted it.
He was offended that it was "printed on Christian Holy Week," as if no one were allowed to counter his religious views during that time. He is "thankful that long ago Christians gave up the practice of punishing blasphemers. However, not all religious groups have done so. If Whamond had dared to mock Mohammad as he did Jesus, I have no doubt that he would be in fear for his life."
His last statement seems to imply approval of Muslim violence, like the attack on Salmon Rushdie, blinding him in one eye, and causing Salmon to lose the use of one hand. Or perhaps he might approve the Temple Mount violence in Israel? It's about to ignite another Middle East war. Why allow thugs to impose their unprovable religious beliefs on others?
(Hypothetically, the followers of Zeus might not allow a moon launch because their deeply held religious belief says that: Zeus rules the sky! Therefore, no rocket can be launched with impunity! No one can dare defy Zeus and fly to the Moon or Mars! It is forbidden with death!)
Tell that to NASA.
I am happy to say that I frequently save the Reality Check cartoon panel, and it's a great addition to the Tribune-Star. Perhaps Max Hasler should lighten up, and watch the recent Saturday Night Live show. That's where the Trump character stands in front of a "Last Supper Scene," and makes comments such as: "I wouldn't call it Good Friday. I would call it Great Friday," so we can Make Friday Great Again. Not MAGA but MFGA.
As far as the actual cartoon in question, it is about Christ the Redeemer buying fish at a market checkout. He was a redeemer of coupons, thus Christ the Redeemer. Great satire.
It could have just as easily been a cartoon of Jesus rising to the surface of a swimming pool, after an underwater swim. Which would make him Christ the Risen! (Instead of fakey floating up in the sky.)
Max says the cartoon panel is a total waste of space and ink nearly every day. However, actual Bible analysis shows that the Bible is a big waste of space and ink. Read the books and books exposing primitive vicarious redemption. Then throw it into a compost pile with the fake apple from Eden, guarded by the talking snake and the invisible angel. With the talking donkey claiming to talk for someone else. Where people walk through walls and appear and disappear.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
