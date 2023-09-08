An editorial reprinted from The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, (Aug. 25, 2023) and a column by Mark Bennett (Sept. 1, 2023) worry me a lot. What will happen to our beloved Wabash River?
A 70-mile-long high tech corridor is in the plans for I-65 from Indianapolis to Lafayette. It will be Indiana's own "Silicon Valley" bringing well-paying jobs to our state. I agree we need these jobs, but if the development includes a pipeline diverting 36.5 billion gallons of water each year from the Wabash, I have real worries. Too many Hoosier humans and wildlife depend on our beloved river.
One more point: what if climate change brings extreme drought to our area?
Let us hope and pray the Indiana General Assembly members are up to making intelligent water decisions.
— Dorothy W. Jerse
Terre Haute
