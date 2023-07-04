At one point in my illustrious career I was a maintenance supervisor for Hoosier Energy at the Merom Generating Station. We would have a "lessons learned" meeting after every scheduled, and unscheduled outage.
Let's do that here.
Lesson 1 — in this area, any person, place or thing that has the word "Duke" associated with it will probably be tied closely to incompetence.
Lesson 2 — when your plan of attack to repair the damage consists of a paper outage map taped on the wall along with a blindfold and a handful of darts, you are bound to have needless delays. Duke could have brought in a million extra men and women and they still would not be successful.
Lesson 3 — Competition. Duke Energy is the only game in town. They could really care less if you have power just as long as you pay that bill.
In closing, a big thank you to the men and women making these repairs. Many are far from home. On the bright side they can go and visit Duke Bennett in his tent at the new casino site. He can explain how he will do a better job as mayor with all the extra money.
Duke Energy Corporate ... Shame on you.
— Thomas Anderson
Terre Haute
