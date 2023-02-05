As a native Mississippian who has lived in Terre Haute for the past 47 years, this writer has a question about something that gravely concerns him. Why is it that when local meteorologists predict an oncoming snowfall accumulation, people head to the supermarkets and buy up all the bread, milk and eggs so they won’t run out of these three main ingredients for making French toast?
Are humans supposed to eat lots of French toast to help them cope with forthcoming, accumulating snowfall? What is this old Southern boy missing out on by not consuming French toast as the snow is piling up?
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
