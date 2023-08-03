I'm saddened by the implosion of the once respected and positive participant in our democracy — the Republican Party. Where have all the sane ones gone?
Ike graciously warned of a "military industrial complex." Nixon, though flawed, had the best interest of America at heart.
Things began unraveling with Reagan — "government is not the solution to our problems." It accelerated with two Bush destructive and unnecessary wars. The party totally left the rails with the Donald — "There are facts and alternate facts," i.e., lies.
Now they're down a dead-end road unable to win elections by courting voters, by actually addressing their real-life needs and working to improve their lives.
Instead, they employ voter suppression, and bombarding them with concocted divisive cultural hot-button issues. They lie to them to stoke fear and resentment.
For example:
1. The 2020 election was stolen.
2. Voter fraud by black people is rampant.
3. Climate change not caused by fossil fuels.
4. Gay, lesbian, and trans people want to "convert" your kids.
5. Cutting billionaires' taxes helps working-class people.
6. Teaching American history injures white kids.
7. Covid is like flu; vaccines are dangerous.
8. Russia didn't help Trump.
9. Media has a liberal bias (Fox News?).
10. Public schools have failed.
11. Abortion and birth control cause cancer and infertility.
12. January 6 was not a traitorous coup attempt.
13. Mr. Potato head, M&M's, and Cat-in-the-Hat are evil.
There are courageous journalists, individual and small groups, trying to debunk these lies and discourage this spread of disinformation. The current Republican leadership is relentlessly attacking them.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan is using, abusing, the awesome power of the state to threaten and silence them. His subpoenas demand 8 years of their correspondence, including some highly personal stuff.
Attorneys' fees can be crushing and donors chased away. Worse, by dragging them before a congressional committee, he puts a bulls-eye on their backs — death threats to them and their families, vandalism, and worse.
Jordan's committee is trying to intimidate those trying to drag Republican lies into daylight, and he enjoys almost total immunity. Last time we saw this was Senator Joseph McCarthy using his power to destroy thousands of innocent lives in the the 1950s.
Jordan's intent, of course, is to keep their lies alive and spreading them with an eye on the 2024 election and his retention of power. This is a guy deeply entangled with Trump to overthrow our government. He's continuing due to the timidity of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
This is the current state of the MAGA/GOP. Where have all the sane Republicans gone? The answer is blowing in the wind.
— Michael J. Bennett
Vermilion, Illinois
